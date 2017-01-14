The Greenbrier to host The Spring League for NFL free agents

The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center – which has hosted the New Orleans Saints Training Camp since 2014 and has also hosted the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots, as well as the West Virginia University and Marshall University football teams – will be the new home for The Spring League, a new professional football organization that is positioning itself as an instructional league and a showcase for professional football talent.

The Spring League’s 2017 season, featuring mostly younger players with NFL experience, will run from Monday, Apr. 5, through Sunday, Apr. 26, at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center, which features two grass fields, one turf field and an indoor building that includes meeting rooms, weight rooms, training rooms, locker rooms and offices. Four teams will compete in a total of six games during the month of April.

“The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center is only three years old, but it has already attracted college and professional teams from all over the country,” said Elmer Coppoolse, chief operating officer, The Greenbrier. “We’re thrilled that The Spring League chose to make our beautiful facility its home, and we can’t wait for the players and coaches to arrive at America’s Resort.”

The League has already begun assembling a well-qualified staff, including former NFL coach and noted special teams guru Mike Westhoff, along with quarterback specialist Terry Shea. John Peterson, a former NFL scout, will serve as the league’s president. Peterson, who is a highly respected evaluator of talent, retired last season from the Carolina Panthers.

“Our platform will serve as a vehicle to further develop professional football talent,” said Peterson. “Moreover, the exhibition games played as part of our instructional league will provide the NFL and other professional leagues with additional opportunities to evaluate players who may have been overlooked.”

Players wishing to be considered for The Spring League can apply online at www.TheSpringLeague.com and submit their film for a formal evaluation.

Tickets for The Spring League go on sale Feb. 1. Games will be open to the public, and fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.TheSpringLeague.com.

“The Greenbrier is thrilled to become the new home of The Spring League,” said Habibi Mamone, president of SSCM and executive tournament director of The Greenbrier Classic. “It’s an exciting new venture, and we’re happy to be a part of it. The players and staff will find a first-class facility in The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center that is as fine as anything that can be found at any level of football.”