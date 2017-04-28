Greenbrier Episcopal School flood project commences

The sixth, seventh and eighth grade class (Galaxy Class) at Greenbrier Episcopal School in Lewisburg is conducting a project to collect flood stories. The class is asking the community to submit their personal account of the June 2016 flood. The project will be archived at the Greenbrier Historical Society upon completion. Class representatives said the project is to examine the flood’s effect on the Greenbrier County community and archive personal experiences. Anyone with stories to share may email FloodStories2016@gmail.com or mail them to Galaxy Class, 3100 Houfnaggle Road, Lewisburg. Submissions are also being accepted on the Greenbrier Episcopal School Facebook page.