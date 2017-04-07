Greenbrier Artists Annual Exhibit in Carnegie Hall open now



Greenbrier Artists are having their annual art exhibit at Carnegie Hall’s Old Stone Room from Mar. 31 to Apr. 26.

Although there will be no reception this year due to a scheduling conflict, the show will feature all types of work painted by the members who work in watercolors, pastels, oils, acrylics, fabric and mixed media. It’s always a show worth visiting. All the work sold benefits both the artists and Carnegie Hall.

Other exhibits by this group can be seen in the Greenbrier County Libraries in Lewisburg and Rainelle, the Visitors’ Center, and Greenbrier Physicians. A new exhibit space near Lewisburg will be announced soon.

Greenbrier Artists is a non-profit group dedicated to the education and development of art within the community. If you are interested in participating in the group or would like to learn more, please join us on Thursdays at Carnegie Hall. Be sure to bring your favorite paints or drawing materials.