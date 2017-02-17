Green Grocer honors partners

The Alderson Green Grocer would like to salute Billy and Dawn Painter for two years of tireless work as partners and operators of the Sunnyside Café and Delicatessen.

They are heading into a much-deserved retirement, and will surely be missed. The Painters have worked most every day of every week for the past two years to provide quality barbecue, salads, and more for the people of Alderson. They have given their all, and the Grocer is endlessly grateful. Though they’re retiring from the rigorous schedule of the café beginning Feb. 25, they will continue to cater and occasionally bring their barbecue trailer out to special events and festivals.

The Green Grocer will continue to offer deli items, and expand its prepared food offerings, with locally sourced ingredients when possible.