Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce announces plans for Annual Meeting

Plans have been finalized for the 2017 Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and dinner at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs on Tuesday, Apr. 4.

The Chamber will honor Tammy Jordan as Business Leader of the Year. Jordan is the owner of Fruits of Labor, a company that marries agriculture with the culinary industry. An inspirational speaker, she directs “Seeds of Recovery” for individuals in recovery from addiction and operates Fruits of Labor Cafe and Bakery in Rainelle. Jordan is author of two books including The Seed Sower which received a national Silver Readers Choice Award.

Featured speaker for the evening is Nikki Izzo-Brown, women’s soccer coach at West Virginia University. Entering her 22nd season as the only coach in Mountaineer women’s soccer history, she has built a one-time infant program into one of the nation’s elite teams. 2016 was the Mountaineers best-ever year, making their first NCAA College Cup appearance and finishing as the national runner-up. She has never had a losing season as head coach and has led WVU to 17 straight 10-plus winning seasons.

Sponsors for the evening are ABB, BB&T, City National Bank, First Energy, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Premier Bank, Summit Community Bank, The Bank of Monroe, The Greenbrier, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Weyerhauser and WVVA TV.

Reservations are required and members should contact the Chamber office by Mar. 29.