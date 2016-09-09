Governor Earl Ray Tomblin last week joined Division of Culture and History Commissioner Randall Reid-Smith to present the 2017 State Development Grants. More than $420,000 was awarded for 19 historic preservation projects across the state, including the former Seneca Health Services building on Church Street in Lewisburg.

John Wooton received $40,250 to assist with roof replacement on the building, historically known as McElhenney Lodge.

“With more than 1,000 historic properties in West Virginia, rehabilitation is an important source of both cultural and economic development,” Gov. Tomblin said. “These grants allow communities to maintain their character, boost tourism and preserve our state’s legacy. This funding will support continued efforts to strengthen and maintain West Virginia’s heritage.”

The State Development Grant Program provides funds for properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places to finance repair, restoration and preservation. Contributing properties in historic districts and projects focusing on archaeological development of a nationally declared historic place are also eligible.

In Pocahontas County, The Pearl S. Buck Birthplace Foundation received $10,400 to assist with window repairs on the Pearl S. Buck Birthplace in Hillsboro.