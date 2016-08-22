The GEHS Golf Team played against Summers County and Greenbrier West for 18 holes at the Par 70 Lewisburg Elk’s Club on Monday, Aug. 15.

The GEHS scores were Jacobey Gore-71 (Medalist), Gavin Ray – 72, Colin Wiley – 78, Cody Shaffer – 91, Dwain Sheppard – 91, Jared Whitt – 92, Joshua White – 93, Sam Jewell – 94, Berkley Adwell – 95, Steele Hall – 101, Jensen Brown – 107, Ryan Nuckoles – 115, Kara Vaughan – 126 and Logan Sims – 132.

Philip Zambos and Norris Beard had to withdraw due to illness. Carrington McCray, Brett Napier, Savanna Soucier, and Trinity Corby were all out of town.

Greenbrier West had Thomas Vestal – 83 and Alex Ayers had to leave early to go to work before completion of play.

Summers County players and scores were Jamison Hamm – 79, Ashton Bennett – 85, Nathan Wykle – 90 and Sam Wykle – 96.