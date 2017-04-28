Golden Horseshoe winners applauded by BOE

The Golden Horseshoe test has been administered in West Virginia to eighth grade students each year since 1931 and is the longest running program of its kind in any state.

Only 221 students are honored statewide each year. Vicky Cline, director of technology and assessment for Greenbrier County Schools, shared information on the history, significance, and high honor of the Golden Horseshoe Award at the April 11 meeting of the Greenbrier County Board of Education.

Certificates of Pride were presented to Greenbrier County’s winners while their achievement and knowledge of West Virginia history was applauded members of the board and audience members.

Honorees received a horseshoe shaped pin from the West Virginia Department of Education and were invited to attend a special recognition ceremony in Charleston in May, where they will become Knights of the Golden Horseshoe Society.