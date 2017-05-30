Lewisburg-Gloria Feamster Morris, 87, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2017, at the Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg.

She was born Feb. 19, 1930, at Blaker Mills, WV, to the late Thomas L. and Mabel Huffman Feamster.

She was a graduate of the National Business College of Roanoke, VA. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Ronceverte, and belonged to Circle# 3, served on the nominating Committee, Church Council and on the Board of Trustees for a number of years.

Gloria started her working career in the accounting department at The Greenbrier Hotel for six years before becoming Manager of the Business Office of The Greenbrier Clinic for 34 years before retiring.

Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years in 2012, George E. “Mutt” Morris; nephew, Ernest Morris; and a very special aunt, Dolly Feamster Hanna.

She is survived by marriage: two special nieces, Angie Morris and husband Sam and Kay Austin and husband Shawn; special nephew, Alan Morris and wife Karen; and many cousins.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 31, at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ronceverte with Rev. Dave Stilgeubauer officiating with interment following in Rosewood Cemetery in Lewisburg.

The family will receive their family and friends on Wednesday at the church beginning at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Trinity United Methodist Church’s Building Fund, 707 Pocahontas Avenue, Ronceverte, WV 24970.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Sams and Nathan as well as the staff at Peyton Hospice House.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.