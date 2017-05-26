Frankford – Glady Suttle Nutter, 67, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at home after a short illness.

Born Mar. 4, 1950, at Pembroke, WV, she was the daughter of the late Author and Bessie Campbell Stidom.

Glady worked at BUTA for several years until she became disabled.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Genevieve Hartley; two brothers, Rubin Cochran and Avery Stidom; and her first husband, Alvin Suttle.

Glady is survived by her husband Randy Nutter; two sons, Austin Suttle and wife Pam, Alvin Suttle, Jr and wife Michelle; daughter, Angela Lester and husband Tim; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, James and Albert Stidom; and three sisters, Jaunita Martin, Lola Honaker and Karen Hambrick.

Funeral service was held Monday, May 22, at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg where Pastor Troy George officiated. Burial followed in the Morningside Cemetery at Renick.

Visitation was Sunday evening, May 21, at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.