Girls Gone Wilde

Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT), the State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, presents the Victorian satire “The Importance of Being Earnest.” This timeless comedy runs Apr. 22, and 27-29 and May 4-6 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance Apr. 29 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for general admission, $27 for seniors and $20 for children/students. For tickets or more information, call GVT’s Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.

In this farce, two bachelors lead double lives as ‘Ernest,’ but when they fall in love with charming ladies and their lies are exposed, will they be able to keep their happy ending? In Wilde’s famous comedy, his wit and humor will keep you laughing while he mocks the rules of upper-class Victorian society.

Returning to the GVT stage is Samantha Blain, who was last seen in 2015’s “Beehive!” Starring alongside Blain is GVT’s own Kim Morgan Dean. Blain will portray Cecily Cardew opposite Dean as Gwendolen Fairfax. The two leading ladies agree that this is a dream production filled with timeless comedy.

“I’ve always wanted to do this show. Cecily was definitely on my short list of dream roles,” said Blain.

With a strong background in all forms of theater, from music to puppetry, Blain has been diving into the Victorian lifestyle. She’s had to master everything from the accent to walking in a corset and heels in order to fill the role of Cecily.

Dean, who is a GVT company member, shares Blain’s excitement to be a part of Wilde’s hilarious and popular farce.

“I have studied the show in school, read it many times, seen several productions and I still laugh at the jokes in the script. There’s a reason this is considered Wilde’s masterpiece – he’s a timeless wit at the top of his game here,” the actor said.

Dean was first seen at GVT in 2010 and became a company member in 2014. With the combined experience of these two actors, they are certainly able to attest to the immense amount of talent involved in this show.

“Honestly, this is [a] special group of actors. Everyone is professional, talented, but most importantly everyone has a great sense of humor,” Blain said. “For a piece like this that’s very important. There are a lot of laughs and a lot of support.”