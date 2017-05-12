Gerald Perry Wilson

Gap Mills-Gerald “Jerry” Perry Wilson, 68, passed away Friday, May 5, 2017, at the Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

Gerald was born Apr. 8, 1949, in Organ Cave, to the late Virgil Gordon and Edna Pearl Forren Wilson.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth, Noel and Eddie.

He is survived by his companion for more than 20 years, Janet Ayers; daughters, Stephanie Ayers Rasnick and husband Donouan of Lindside, Amanda Hurley and husband Orvel of Ronceverte, and Beth Ryan and husband Patrick of Lewisburg; son, Douglas Reynolds and wife Kerri of Beckley; sisters, Marcelle Adams of Frankford, Patty Fullen of Elkview and Sandra Wilson of Organ Cave; brothers, Lewis Wilson of Bulxum, VA and Robert Wilson of Organ Cave; grandchildren, Thomas and Megan Vance, Lindsey Ryan, Taleia Hurley and Kary Stover.

A Celebration of Life was held Thursday evening, May 11, at the Wallace & Wallace Ronceverte Chapel.

Please send online condolences by visiting http://www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.