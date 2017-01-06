Caldwell-George Edward Sheppard, 77, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at his residence.

George was born Mar. 30, 1939, in Greenbrier County and was the son of the late Lewellen and Ethel Moody Sheppard.

He was retired from Appalachian Tire Service in Lewisburg and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Other than his parents, he was preceded by his wife, Rita Hundley Sheppard; son, Tony Sheppard; sister, Betty Lou Jones; and brother, Leo Sheppard.

Surviving are sons, Buddy Sheppard and wife Sandy of Richmond, VA, Timmy Sheppard of Caldwell and Jeffrey Sheppard and wife Janet of Muddy Creek Mountain; sisters, Eva Persinger of Davy, FL, Phyllis Overton of Davy, FL and Floretta Allen of Missouri; eight grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Pastor Stewart Farley officiating. Interment will follow in Rosewood Cemetery.

Friends may call Friday, Jan. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.