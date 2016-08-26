Lewisburg-Genevieve P. McCormick, 90, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, in her Lewisburg home with her daughter, Kristina at her side.

Genevieve was born Oct. 11, 1925, in Troy, IL, population 800. She was one of four siblings.

She married Robert W. McCormick in 1946. They had five children: Michael, Robert, Kristina, Richard and Alicia. She and her family lived in South America and England. Genevieve loved baking, cooking, gardening and travel, but she cherished most having her family visit and stay in her home.

She is survived by four children, nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She loved and was loved by each one.

We will love and miss her always. She was a kind, loving, generous person for over 90 years.

A family memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.