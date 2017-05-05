Lewisburg-Genevieve Holland Hanson, 93, passed away Thursday, Apr. 27, 2017, at Greenbrier Health Care Center peacefully surrounded by family.

Born at Dawson Oct. 4, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Pank Sand Alta Staats Holland. She was the last surviving sibling of the Holland family.

Genie was of the Methodist faith and was a homemaker, mother and grandmother. Genie’s hobbies were gardening, crocheting and sewing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Hanson in April 1989.

Survivors include: daughter, Carman Phillips and husband Tom of Lewisburg; son, Henry Hanson of Huntington; granddaughter, Christie Boothe of Ronceverte; grandson, David Slaven of Phoenix, AZ; great-grandsons, Garrett Grove of Columbus, OH and Brandon Boothe of Sinks Grove; sister-in-law, Fern Holland of Dawson; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 2, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ronceverte, where Pastor Sam Groves officiated. Burial followed in Asbury Community Cemetery in Asbury.

Visitation was Monday evening, May 1, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation of sympathy be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church Building Fund, 373 Pocahontas Avenue, Ronceverte, WV 24970.

Special thanks to the staff of Greenbrier Health Care Center for the wonderful care they gave her.

Please send online condolences by visiting http://www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.