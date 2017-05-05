GEHS Wrestling Regional Champions recognized by BOE



The Greenbrier County Board of Education recognized the achievements of the Greenbrier East High School Wrestling Team at the April 2017 board meeting. For the first time in school history, the GEHS Wrestling Team won the title of Regional Champions. Adding to this remarkable achievement, the team set a new record for the most points scored at State Championship in school history. During the season the team earned the title of Coal Country Challenge Champions for the third consecutive year. The team also earned the titles of Covington War of Wresters Tournament Champions; Greenbrier East Duals Tournament Champions; and Strasburg Duals Tournament Champions. The 2017 GEHS has also set the school record for the most wrestlers on the All-State Academic Team, with twenty students representing GEHS on the team.