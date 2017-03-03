GEHS Baseball lead-off dinner set for Saturday

Greenbrier East High Sschool Baseball will host their lead-off dinner and silent auction to raise money for their season on Saturday, Mar. 4, in the GEHS cafeteria at 1 p.m. Cost is $10 adults, $5 students, with a $30 family max.

Dinner includes chili, soups, sides, desserts and drinks. Spartan Baseball players will autograph schedule cards and engage with their community. A silent auction will be held with many great items from local businesses. The community is invited to come out and support the team as they prepare for their season and for their future roles as leaders in this area.