GEHS Agricultural Mechanics Project a success

The Greenbrier East Equipment Repair class had the honor to refresh an International Harvester Corporation 1hp Famous “hit and miss” engine built in 1917.

These four-cycle engines were built to help do chores around the house or farm such as running a washing machines, irrigation pumps, machine shops, generators, grain elevators, and many more pieces of equipment at the turn of the century, before electricity had become common in rural areas. These engines were produced until the early 1950s in the United States and yet are still produced in many nations throughout the world.

East’s project engine was owned and originally restored by the late Richard R. Lee of Cool Ridge West Virginia in 2009. The engine was recently repaired by students for the 100th anniversary of its production. The engine has survived scrap drives for two world wars, exposure, and a lack of general maintenance. Students fixed a loss of compression due to bad gaskets and worn valve seats, and minor damage to the engine carburetor, and other basic repairs.

Students Tyler Perry and Gary Deem focused on replacing gaskets. Walker Hager and Cameran Cannon focused on repairing the damaged valve seats. Brandon Loudermilk, Elwood Goins, Max Dixon, Sean Hanson, Matt Hardiman, Matt Waid and Ethan Asbury focused on stripping and repainting the engine’s head and other parts, touching up damaged paint, sealing and repairing the engine’s fuel tank, carburetor, igniter, and the engine’s cart.

Greenbrier East High School Agricultural Equipment Repair class hopes that this engine will survive for another 100 years and provide society many more chances to view a glimpse into our nation’s agricultural history.