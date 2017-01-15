Gardening program to be held in Hillsboro

High Rocks is looking for families and individuals who are excited about gardening and want to be part of a year-long program to increase production and improve the quality of their produce. All are welcome, whether you are a beginner, ready to go to market, or anywhere in between.

Required workshops will be held every other month in the Hillsboro area

Register by Jan. 20 to attend a required garden planning workshop during the week of Jan. 22-28.

Email growappalachia@highrocks.org or call 304-653-4891 for more information or to register.

For more information about High Rocks visit www.highrocks.org.