Future Doc: Natural Care

A female patient entered my office with chronic, intermittent episodes of neck pain and headaches of several years duration.

She has had previous chiropractic, physical therapy, and medical treatment without satisfactory results. My evaluation revealed that she did indeed have spinal misalignment. It was further determined that her neck and thyroid gland were weakened by a chemical toxin and that her thyroid was deficient in minerals. Additionally, she tested positive for a wheat sensitivity (not necessarily gluten) …which was later found to be a trigger for the onset of her neck pain and headaches.

Solution: this patient was recommended a specifically tested regimen of organic minerals, chemical detox support and digestive enzymes. She was also encouraged to reduce or avoid if possible her wheat consumption. She was monitored weekly and received specific chiropractic spinal adjustments over a course of several weeks. Her symptoms gradually reduced and over time have become non-existent. Furthermore, as a side effect she has reported better overall energy and more clarity of thought! Likely, a result of improved thyroid function.

“The doctor of the future will give no medicine, but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, diet and the cause and prevention of disease.” —Thomas A. Edison (1847-1931)

Dr. Tim Pence