Friday Comes ALIVE! at The Lewis

Trillium Performing Arts Collective will host Friday Night ALIVE! on Friday, Apr. 21, at 7 p.m.

The Lewis Theatre in downtown Lewisburg will play host to a community event to showcase local artists’ talents and skills in a night of entertainment and passion. The list of talented community members performing at FNA are: Dave Buhrman with classic rock music; Absolute Love Affair with Caleb Zopp, Ben Cadle, and Jesse Gilbert, with Zopp showcasing a solo dance performance; the Creative Movement class (ages 5 and 6) by Trillium instructor Kristen Trio; Hannah Morningstar-Stout Dancers; Zach Hilton on bass; and Nick Stout on acoustic guitar.

Then, immediately following this event, there will be a dance party at 8:30 p.m., with DJ Jennerator from Allegheny Mountain Radio.

The concession stand will be open during both events.

Ticket prices for Friday Night ALIVE! are $6 for general admission and $3 for students. The dance party will be $5 for everyone. A single ticket for both events is $10.

For more information, contact Trillium Performing Arts at 304-645-3003, on Facebook at trillium performing arts, and on Instagram at @trilliumarts.