‘Freezin’ for a Reason!’ – Ronceverte’s Island Park will host Polar Bear Plunge this weekend

The Polar Bear Plunge will be held this weekend at Ronceverte’s Island Park as costumed fearless “Polar Bears” will plunge into the icy waters of the Greenbrier River to raise awareness of child abuse in our community.
The festivities will start at 1 p.m., Saturday, Mar. 11, at the amphitheater on the bank of the Greenbrier River. One hundred percent of the proceeds raised will go to the Child and Youth Advocacy Center, a nonprofit organization serving Greenbrier, Monroe, and Pocahontas counties.
“We are expecting a huge crowd,” said Mayor David Smith, and so participants and spectators are advised to come early to get a good spot. Several food venues will be on hand and parking is abundant, Smith said. Participants are advised to arrive at noon.
In other business:
- City Administrator Reba Mohler said the Ronceverte Flea Market will resume its weekly Thursday morning event starting on March 16 at the outdoor venue area on Edgar Avenue. The event will be held at the Clifford Community Center in the case of rain, she said.
- Spring is coming and it’s time once again for volunteers to gather for Ronceverte’s Make It Shine spring clean up in the downtown area, Mohler said. Volunteers are asked to come prepared with rakes, shovels, and gloves and meet at city hall at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Apr. 1. Smith said volunteers are also needed to spruce up Island Park’s concession stand and ball fields in time for softball season to begin. Interested Little League parents can check in at city hall for clean up dates and times.
- Police Chief J.R. Byer said he is busy processing a number of interviews for new officers to join the force. “This is the best group of candidates I’ve seen,” Byer said, noting, “they are very educated young men.”