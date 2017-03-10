‘Freezin’ for a Reason!’ – Ronceverte’s Island Park will host Polar Bear Plunge this weekend

The Polar Bear Plunge will be held this weekend at Ronceverte’s Island Park as costumed fearless “Polar Bears” will plunge into the icy waters of the Greenbrier River to raise awareness of child abuse in our community.

The festivities will start at 1 p.m., Saturday, Mar. 11, at the amphitheater on the bank of the Greenbrier River. One hundred percent of the proceeds raised will go to the Child and Youth Advocacy Center, a nonprofit organization serving Greenbrier, Monroe, and Pocahontas counties.

“We are expecting a huge crowd,” said Mayor David Smith, and so participants and spectators are advised to come early to get a good spot. Several food venues will be on hand and parking is abundant, Smith said. Participants are advised to arrive at noon.

