Lewisburg-Frank Garrett Christian, 89, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, at Greenbrier Manor Nursing Home.

Born Dec. 29, 1927, at Renick, he was a son of the late Joseph H. and Lottie Stacy Christian.

Frank was a retired bus driver with the Board of Education and most recently was a bus driver for Mountain Transit Authority (MTA) in Lewisburg. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Verla Renick Christian and three sisters, Madeline McMillion, Irlene C. Stegnar and Christine Ann Christian.

Surviving Frank are his sisters, Jewell C. Dolan of Lewisburg and Kathleen C. Snell of York, PA; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Frank will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Pastor Robert Hefner officiating. Interment will follow in Rosewood Cemetery in Lewisburg.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

The family requests donations of sympathy be made to the Greenbrier Manor Activities Fund, 1115 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

