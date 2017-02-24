Francis Courtney Holcomb

Alderson-Francis “Dugan” Courtney Holcomb, 90, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at his home.

Francis was born to the late Charles L. and Nora M. Dowdy Holcomb June 23, 1926, in Alderson.

He was a proud member of the United States Navy and was of the Methodist faith. Francis worked as a Supervisor of the Street Crew for the City Government of Alderson when he later retired.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Louella Dowdy Holcomb.

Survivors include his daughter, Linda Webster and husband Camden of Dry Ridge, KY; sister, Anna Margaret Burger of Powmar, IN; brother, Robert “Tonto” Holcomb of Alderson; grandsons, Duane Steep of Alderson, Kenneth Ward and wife Debbie of White Sulphur Springs and Chad Ward of Frankford; and three great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Monday, Feb. 20, at the Alderson Cemetery in the Fletcher addition where Pastor Frank Jones officiated.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.