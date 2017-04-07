Foxfire Realty expands into Virginia

An area West Virginia real-estate brokerage has expanded into Virginia, a move that allows it to market properties in 45 counties with similar rural characteristics to those of the Greenbrier Valley.

Foxfire Realty will continue to focus on farms, high-end estates, and recreational and timber-investment lands, according to president and broker Richard Grist, though the expansion also includes some metropolitan communities in the central Appalachian Mountains.

“This allows us to pool resources and develop a stronger network while providing us the ability to work with clients over more than 20,000 square miles – essentially from Weston to Huntington to Charleston to Blacksburg to Lexington,” Grist said.

Foxfire Realty will continue to maintain its offices in the historic district at Lewisburg, a central location and an exemplary site that speaks to the strengths of the entire region, Grist said.

“Many of the inquiries we field are from buyers in search of an escape from big cities, and the rural Virginias, especially near towns such as Lewisburg, are ideally suited. We’re what they’re looking for.”

For more information on Foxfire or the management of property in the Virginias, Grist at 304-645-7674 or visit FoxfireNation.com.