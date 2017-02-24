Fish Dinners return to WSS for six weeks of Lent

A tradition during the Lenten season will once again be offered, beginning Friday, Mar. 3, by the Alleghany Highlands Council 8689 Knights of Columbus as they serve Fish Dinners in the Parker Community Center behind the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, one block south of the center traffic light in White Sulphur Springs.

The dinners of tilapia, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, hard rolls, home-made desserts and ice tea, coffee and soft drinks, will once again be prepared by chefs associated with The Greenbrier Resort and who are members of the Knights and/or area Catholic churches.

Serving time for eating in or take-out orders will be 4:30-7 p.m. The prices for tickets are remaining the same as the last few years with adults $11; children 5-12, $6; under 5, free; all you care to eat, eat in only, $15 and a family ticket for two adults and two children, $25.

In addition to the dinner on Mar. 3, the Knights will serve dinners on Mar. 10, 17, 24, 31 and Apr. 7.

Proceeds from the dinners are used by the Knights for community, youth, church, council and other service projects in the Alleghany, Bath, Greenbrier, Monroe, Pocahontas, and eastern Fayette county area.

“We spread our funds over the six county area to help in any way we can where help is needed,” noted Perk Berry of White Sulphur Springs, grand knight of the Alleghany Highlands Council, who added, “We shall continue to help the victims of the June 23 flood in addition to other much needed assistance in the Greenbrier Valley and the Alleghany Highlands.”

Located in downtown White Sulphur Springs in back of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, the Parker Community Center honors the memory of Neil Parker who tragically lost his life in an automobile accident and whose brother, Keith, is a member of the Alleghany Highlands Council.

For further information on the fish dinners and other projects of the area Catholic churches, telephone the office of the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley 304-536-1813 or the Knights at 304-645-1373.