The merchants of Downtown Lewisburg announce that there will be no First Fridays After Five event in January 2017.

The First Fridays After Five festivities will return in February on Feb. 3 and will continue throughout the year. Watch for event details in your local newspapers.

The Lewisburg merchants wish everyone a Happy New Year and thank you for your ongoing support of downtown Lewisburg.

For more information go to www.downtownlewisburg.com or call 1-800-833-2068.