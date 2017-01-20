First Fridays after Five returns February 3

First Fridays after Five returns to downtown Lewisburg on Friday, Feb. 3. Join the fun, live music, art events and tasty treats, all free to the public.

Cooper Gallery invites you to come by to see their new exhibit of Shona Stone Sculpture by South African sculptors. The works of gallery artists Lynn Boggess, Jorn Mork and Max Hayslette are also on display. Refreshments will be served. (1067 East Washington Street, 661-1752)

Sharing the love of Chocolate, Chocolate, Chocolate at Bella’s! Stop by to try a taste of some amazing chocolates and the perfect wine(s) to pair with it. (1017 Washington Street East, 520-4921)

The Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center kicks off 2017 with art and music. “Art in the Valley” features local artist and teacher Jeanne Brenneman. Brenneman’s work has been shown in local, state, and national juried exhibitions and she has created commissioned art for numerous corporations and individuals. Stop by to chat with her and view her captivating collection, titled “My World in Watercolor.” Strum Sum Band will provide musical entertainment throughout the evening. (905 Washington Street West, 645-1000)

“Kendra,” a fun, funky and kissable metal sculpture, wishes you a Happy Valentines Day, and the person who stops in at Harmony Ridge Gallery wearing lipstick that most closely matches Kendra’s gets to take her home. Stop in, give them a kiss, and they will judge the lipstick colors to pick a winner. (886 Washington Street West, 645-4333)

Show Your Colors welcomes you with a free WV decal with every purchase. (847 Court Street North, 645-0008)

The Irish Pub will have Patrick O’Flaherty, Celtic musician extraordinaire, from 4-8 p.m., and then local duo Rivertown Gypsies will take the stage at 9 p.m. (109 East Washington Street, 645-7386)

Top off your evening with a stop at The Asylum for live music by Russell Detko and Dan Lively, playing 9 p.m. to midnight and explore the February cocktail list. (114 East Randolph Street, 681-318-3515)

First Fridays after Five takes place all year long, except January, in downtown Lewisburg with shops, galleries and restaurants in downtown Lewisburg open until 9 p.m., serving complimentary refreshments and entertainment. For more information go to www.downtownlewisburg.com, become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lewisburgwv, or call 304-645-4333.