February’s Friday Night Alive! to be followed by dance party

Trillium’s Friday Night Alive! will be held on Feb. 17 from 7-8 p.m. at the Lewis Theatre followed by a DJ Dance Party at 8:30.

FNA! will include dances by Hannah Morningstar’s classes, music by Revanna Preston, Colter Lewis with poetry, and much more. FNA! is a showcase for local talent and is fun for audiences of all ages.

Later, DJ Jennerator from Allegheny Mountain Radio will be playing a variety of music to get your booty shakin’.

Tickets for FNA!are $6 for adults, $3 for students and free for children 6 under, $5 for DJ dance party or save a dollar and get both for $10. The Lewis Theatre is located on Court Street North in Lewisburg. For more information, call 304-645-3003. If you would like to perform in a future FNA!, let them know (no experience required).