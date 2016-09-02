Entertainment Calendar: September 3, 2016
Art Exhibits: “Abstract Histories” by Joy Trathen, Auditorium Gallery; “Out of the Blue” Season of Colors juried exhibition, Old Stone Room; “Cultivating Myth,” Celeste Simon, Museum Gallery. Carnegie Hall, Sept. 2-Oct. 29
Robert C. Byrd Travelling Exhibit, Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center, through Sept. 30
Saturday, Sept. 3
Rainelle Fall Sporting Festival, Rainelle, all day
Cars & Coffee Rally, Stella’s, 9 a.m.
Rush Run Philharmonic, GV Brewing Co., 2 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Pump Boys & Dinettes, GVT, 7:30 p.m.
DJ Drew, Stuart’s, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Rainelle Fall Sporting Festival, Rainelle, all day
River Drivers, Irish Pub, 2:30 p.m.
Krista Hughes, Stuart’s, 4 p.m.
DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 5
Rainelle Fall Sporting Festival, Rainelle, all day
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Pickin’ on the Porch, Stella’s, 7 p.m.
Pump Boys & Dinettes, GVT, 7:30 p.m.
Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.
Karaoke/DJ, Stuart’s, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Pump Boys & Dinettes, GVT, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Roller Derby interest meeting, GV Brewing Co., 6 p.m.
Music in the Mountains Old Time Festival, Pocahontas Co. Opera House, 7 p.m.
Asleep at the Wheel, Carnegie Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Pump Boys & Dinettes, GVT, 7:30 p.m.
Matt Evans, The Asylum, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Freshwater Folk Festival, WSS Fish Hatchery, all day
Music in the Mountains Old Time Festival, Pocahontas Co. Opera House, all day
Cars & Coffee Rally, Stella’s, 9 a.m.
DARE to CRUZ Car Show, downtown Lewisburg, 10 a.m.
Pump Boys & Dinettes, GVT, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
DJ Drew, Stuart’s, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Appalachian Du-Triathlon, Lake Sherwood, 9 a.m.
GV Chorale presents Faure’s Requiem, Lsbg. United Methodist Church, 3 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.
Krista Hughes, Stuart’s, 4 p.m.
DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.