Entertainment Calendar: May 6 – May 14

Art Exhibits: Torn/Ado: by Barbara Crawford; The West Virginia Years: A Retrospective; Magnolia by Ellen Martin, Carnegie Hall, May 5 – June 23

Saturday, May 6

Dirt Dash (5K Run), Greenbrier State Forest

Glass Blowing Demonstration, The Greenbrier, 2 p.m.

First Saturday Free Concert with Marguerite Band, Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, 2 p.m.

Kentucky Derby Bourbon Tasting, The Greenbrier, 4 p.m.

Wine for The Runner’s World: Wine Tasting, The Greenbrier, 5 p.m.

Music: Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Roller Derby: River Rollers v. Rail City Rollers, State Fair of West Virginia, 6 p.m.

“The Importance of Being Ernest,” Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 2:30 and 7:30p.m.

Music: Patrick Coman, The Asylum, 9 p.m.

DJ Night with Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Carnegie Hall Guild’s 10th Anniversary Celebration and High Tea, Carnegie Hall, 2 p.m.

Met: Live in HD: Eugene Onegin, GVT, 12:55 p.m.

Music: Kara Hughes, Stuart’s Smokehouse, 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Monday, May 8

Music: Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9

Music: Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10

Whiskey Wednesday with Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.

DJ Drew, Stuart’s Smokehouse, 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 11

Karaoke with Swerv’n Irvine, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

Open Mic Whyte Noise Co, Stuart’s Smokehouse, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Native American Heritage Gathering, downtown Lewisburg, 10 a.m.

Music: Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Cruz-In, Mountain View Farms, 6 p.m.

Friday with Jim Snyder, Hill and Holler, 6 p.m.

The Subdudes, Carnegie Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Pontiac, Irish Pub, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Caffeine and Horsepower, Mountain View Farms, 8 a.m.

2nd Annual Davis Stuart Horse Show, WV State Fairgrounds, 11 a.m.

Glass Blowing Demonstration, The Greenbrier, 2 p.m.

Post-Prom Pancake Breakfast, Montwell Park, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Music: Dem Pickets, The Asylum 9 p.m.

The WORX, Stuart’s Smkehouse, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

Music: Kara Hughes, Stuart’s Smokehouse, 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

