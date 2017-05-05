Entertainment Calendar: May 6 – May 14

Art Exhibits: Torn/Ado: by Barbara Crawford; The West Virginia Years: A Retrospective; Magnolia by Ellen Martin, Carnegie Hall, May 5 – June 23
Saturday, May 6
Dirt Dash (5K Run), Greenbrier State Forest
Glass Blowing Demonstration, The Greenbrier, 2 p.m.
First Saturday Free Concert with Marguerite Band, Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, 2 p.m.
Kentucky Derby Bourbon Tasting, The Greenbrier, 4 p.m.
Wine for The Runner’s World: Wine Tasting, The Greenbrier, 5 p.m.
Music: Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Roller Derby: River Rollers v. Rail City Rollers, State Fair of West Virginia, 6 p.m.
“The Importance of Being Ernest,” Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 2:30 and 7:30p.m.
Music: Patrick Coman, The Asylum, 9 p.m.
DJ Night with Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 7
Carnegie Hall Guild’s 10th Anniversary Celebration and High Tea, Carnegie Hall, 2 p.m.
Met: Live in HD: Eugene Onegin, GVT, 12:55 p.m.
Music: Kara Hughes, Stuart’s Smokehouse, 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Monday, May 8
Music: Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9
Music: Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10
Whiskey Wednesday with Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.
DJ Drew, Stuart’s Smokehouse, 9 p.m.
Thursday, May 11
Karaoke with Swerv’n Irvine, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.
Open Mic Whyte Noise Co, Stuart’s Smokehouse, 8 p.m.
Friday, May 12
Native American Heritage Gathering, downtown Lewisburg, 10 a.m.
Music: Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Cruz-In, Mountain View Farms, 6 p.m.
Friday with Jim Snyder, Hill and Holler, 6 p.m.
The Subdudes, Carnegie Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Pontiac, Irish Pub, 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Caffeine and Horsepower, Mountain View Farms, 8 a.m.
2nd Annual Davis Stuart Horse Show, WV State Fairgrounds, 11 a.m.
Glass Blowing Demonstration, The Greenbrier, 2 p.m.
Post-Prom Pancake Breakfast, Montwell Park, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Music: Dem Pickets, The Asylum 9 p.m.
The WORX, Stuart’s Smkehouse, 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
Music: Kara Hughes, Stuart’s Smokehouse, 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
To submit information to Mountain Messenger’s Entertainment Calendar, email Sarah Mansheim at news@mountainmessenger.com. Information should be submitted two weeks in advance.