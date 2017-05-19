Entertainment Calendar: May 20-28

Art Exhibits: Torn/Ado: by Barbara Crawford; The West Virginia Years: A Retrospective; Magnolia by Ellen Martin, Carnegie Hall, through June 23

Saturday, May 20

Greenbrier Half Marathon, The Greenbrier, 7 a.m.

Giant Spring Flea Market, Fairgrounds, 8 a.m.

Painting class w/Sue Gibbs Howard, Carnegie Hall, 11 a.m.

Witbier Release Party, GV Brewing Co., 6:30 p.m.

Trillium’s Weathering the Elements, 7:30 p.m., Lewis Theatre

People at the Edge of Town, Pocahontas Co. Opera House, 8 p.m.

DJ Night w/Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

DJ Prodigy, Stuart’s Smokehouse, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Giant Spring Flea Market, Fairgrounds, 8 a.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 2 p.m.

Cheese & Beer Pairing, GV Brewing Co., 3 p.m.

Krista Hughes, Stuart’s Smokehouse, 4 p.m.

DJ Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.

Monday, May 22

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Food & Farm Gathering, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Karaoke w/Swerv’n Irvine, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.

Pippin, GVT, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Strawberry Festival, Alderson, all day

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Pippin, GVT, 7:30 p.m.

Ladies for Liberty, Pocahontas Co. Opera House, 7:30 p.m.

DJ Byson, The Asylum, 9 p.m.

DJ Night w/Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

DJ Prodigy, Stuart’s Smokehouse, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 2 p.m.

Krista Hughes, Stuart’s Smokehouse, 4 p.m.

DJ Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.

