Entertainment Calendar – March 25th, 2017

March 25-April 2
Art Exhibits: Character in Light: Creating the Memorable from the Mundane by Chuck Almarez, Lobby Gallery; Image/Text by David Underwood, Museum Gallery; Creative Youth Art Exhibit, Old Stone Gallery; Carnegie Hall, March 3-April 28
Saturday, March 25
Met Live in HD: Idomeneo, GVT, 12:55 p.m.
Mtn. Trails, Tunes & Ales, GV Brewing Co., 2 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
“Beauty & the Beast Jr.,” GVT, 7 p.m.
Country Proud, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.
Nathan Seldomridge & Dan Freeman, The Asylum, 9 p.m.
Pontiac, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 26
“Beauty & the Beast Jr.,” GVT, 2 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.
DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.
Monday, March 27
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28
Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.
A Little Dancing, St. James Episcopal Church, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29
Healing through Harmony, WVSOM Student Center, 7:30 p.m.
Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.
Thursday, March 30
Bicycle, Irish Pub, 7:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/ Swerv’n Irvin, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.
Friday, March 31
Fireside Friday w/ Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.
ETHEL, Carnegie Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Jonah Carden, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
Belt sander racing, Stuart’s, 1 p.m.
Tap room anniversary party, GV Brewing Co., 2 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Horse Traders, GV Brewing Co., 6 p.m.
The Goodson Boys, GVT, 7:30 p.m.
Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack, Pocahontas Co. Opera House, 7:30 p.m.
The WORX, Stuart’s, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 2
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.
DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.
To submit information to Mountain Messenger’s Entertainment Calendar, email Sarah Mansheim at . Information should be submitted two weeks in advance.