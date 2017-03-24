Entertainment Calendar – March 25th, 2017

March 25-April 2

Art Exhibits: Character in Light: Creating the Memorable from the Mundane by Chuck Almarez, Lobby Gallery; Image/Text by David Underwood, Museum Gallery; Creative Youth Art Exhibit, Old Stone Gallery; Carnegie Hall, March 3-April 28

Saturday, March 25

Met Live in HD: Idomeneo, GVT, 12:55 p.m.

Mtn. Trails, Tunes & Ales, GV Brewing Co., 2 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

“Beauty & the Beast Jr.,” GVT, 7 p.m.

Country Proud, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.

Nathan Seldomridge & Dan Freeman, The Asylum, 9 p.m.

Pontiac, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

“Beauty & the Beast Jr.,” GVT, 2 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.

DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.

Monday, March 27

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28

Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.

A Little Dancing, St. James Episcopal Church, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29

Healing through Harmony, WVSOM Student Center, 7:30 p.m.

Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 30

Bicycle, Irish Pub, 7:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/ Swerv’n Irvin, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Fireside Friday w/ Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.

ETHEL, Carnegie Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Jonah Carden, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Belt sander racing, Stuart’s, 1 p.m.

Tap room anniversary party, GV Brewing Co., 2 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Horse Traders, GV Brewing Co., 6 p.m.

The Goodson Boys, GVT, 7:30 p.m.

Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack, Pocahontas Co. Opera House, 7:30 p.m.

The WORX, Stuart’s, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.

DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.