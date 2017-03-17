Entertainment Calendar – March 18-26

Art Exhibits: Character in Light: Creating the Memorable from the Mundane by Chuck Almarez, Lobby Gallery; Image/Text by David Underwood, Museum Gallery; Creative Youth Art Exhibit, Old Stone Gallery; Carnegie Hall, March 3-April 28

Saturday, March 18

WV Ski Free Day, Snowshoe, all day

Celtic Knot race, downtown Lewisburg, 10 a.m.

Belt sander racing, Stuart’s, 1 p.m.

Brendan Sheridan, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Movie Night: Young Frankenstein, GV Brewing Co., 6:30 p.m.

Carnegie Hall Gala, The Greenbrier, 7 p.m.

Beauty & the Beast Jr., GVT, 7 p.m.

Jesse Milnes & Emily Miller, Pocahontas Co. Opera House

Emmalea Deal, Asylum, 9 p.m.

DJ Night w/Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Brendan Sheridan, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.

DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.

Monday, March 20

Brendan Sheridan, Irish Pub, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21

Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.

A Little Dancing, St. James Episcopal Church, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22

Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.

Beauty & the Beast Jr., GVT, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 23

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Beauty & the Beast Jr., GVT, 7 p.m.

Karaoke w/ Swerv’n Irvin, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.

Friday, March 24

Fireside Friday w/ Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.

On Screen/In Person: Real Boy, Carnegie Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Beauty & the Beast Jr., GVT, 7 p.m.

Donna Ulisse & The Poor Mtn. Boys, WVSOM Student Ctr., 7:30 p.m.

Harrison Bounds, The Asylum, 9 p.m.

Rob Jones, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Met Live in HD: Idomeneo, GVT, 12:55 p.m.

Mtn. Trails, Tunes & Ales, GV Brewing Co., 2 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Beauty & the Beast Jr., GVT, 7 p.m.

Country Proud, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.

Nathan Seldomridge & Dan Freeman, The Asylum, 9 p.m.

Pontiac, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

Beauty & the Beast Jr., GVT, 2 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.

DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.