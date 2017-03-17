Entertainment Calendar – March 18-26

Art Exhibits: Character in Light: Creating the Memorable from the Mundane by Chuck Almarez, Lobby Gallery; Image/Text by David Underwood, Museum Gallery; Creative Youth Art Exhibit, Old Stone Gallery; Carnegie Hall, March 3-April 28
Saturday, March 18
WV Ski Free Day, Snowshoe, all day
Celtic Knot race, downtown Lewisburg, 10 a.m.
Belt sander racing, Stuart’s, 1 p.m.
Brendan Sheridan, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Movie Night: Young Frankenstein, GV Brewing Co., 6:30 p.m.
Carnegie Hall Gala, The Greenbrier, 7 p.m.
Beauty & the Beast Jr., GVT, 7 p.m.
Jesse Milnes & Emily Miller, Pocahontas Co. Opera House
Emmalea Deal, Asylum, 9 p.m.
DJ Night w/Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
Brendan Sheridan, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.
DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.
Monday, March 20
Brendan Sheridan, Irish Pub, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21
Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.
A Little Dancing, St. James Episcopal Church, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22
Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.
Beauty & the Beast Jr., GVT, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 23
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Beauty & the Beast Jr., GVT, 7 p.m.
Karaoke w/ Swerv’n Irvin, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.
Friday, March 24
Fireside Friday w/ Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.
On Screen/In Person: Real Boy, Carnegie Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Beauty & the Beast Jr., GVT, 7 p.m.
Donna Ulisse & The Poor Mtn. Boys, WVSOM Student Ctr., 7:30 p.m.
Harrison Bounds, The Asylum, 9 p.m.
Rob Jones, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Met Live in HD: Idomeneo, GVT, 12:55 p.m.
Mtn. Trails, Tunes & Ales, GV Brewing Co., 2 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Beauty & the Beast Jr., GVT, 7 p.m.
Country Proud, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.
Nathan Seldomridge & Dan Freeman, The Asylum, 9 p.m.
Pontiac, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 26
Beauty & the Beast Jr., GVT, 2 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.
DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.
