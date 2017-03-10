Entertainment Calendar : March 11-19

Art Exhibits: Character in Light: Creating the Memorable from the Mundane by Chuck Almarez, Lobby Gallery; Image/Text by David Underwood, Museum Gallery; Creative Youth Art Exhibit, Old Stone Gallery; Carnegie Hall, March 3-April 28

Saturday, March 11

MET Live in HD: La Traviata, GVT, 12:55 p.m.

Polar Bear Plunge, Island Park, 1 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Eades Mountain Boys, Sweet Springs Rescue Squad Bldg., 7 p.m.

Trillium’s Breaking Boundaries, Lewis Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Boatmen, Asylum, 9 p.m.

The Commonheart, Hill & Holler, 9 p.m.

DJ Night w/Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

Trillium’s Breaking Boundaries, Lewis Theatre, 3 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.

DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.

Monday, March 13

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14

Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.

A Little Dancing, St. James Episcopal Church, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

Strum Sum Band, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.

“Beauty & the Beast Jr.” dress rehearsal pay-what-you-can, GVT, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jeanne & Jim, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 16

Brendan Sheridan, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Corned beef & cabbage dinner, St. Catherine of Siena, 5 p.m.

“Beauty & the Beast Jr.” GVT, 7 p.m.

Pub Quiz, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/ Swerv’n Irvin, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Fireside Friday w/ Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day parade, 6 p.m., celebration follows

“Beauty & the Beast Jr.” GVT, 7 p.m.

St. Patty’s Day Trudge, Spare Time, 7 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day party, The Asylum, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

WV Ski Free Day, Snowshoe, all day

Celtic Knot race, downtown Lewisburg, 10 a.m.

Belt sander racing, Stuart’s, 1 p.m.

Brendan Sheridan, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Carnegie Hall Gala, The Greenbrier, 7 p.m.

“Beauty & the Beast Jr.” GVT, 7 p.m.

Jesse Milnes & Emily Miller, Pocahontas Co. Opera House

Emmalea Deal, Asylum, 9 p.m.

DJ Night w/Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Brendan Sheridan, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.

DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.