Entertainment Calendar – April 7th, 2017

April 8-16
Art Exhibits: Character in Light: Creating the Memorable from the Mundane by Chuck Almarez, Lobby Gallery; Image/Text by David Underwood, Museum Gallery; Creative Youth Art Exhibit, Old Stone Gallery; Carnegie Hall, March 3-April 28
Saturday, April 8
Lewisburg Chocolate Festival, downtown Lewisburg, 11 a.m.
Nectar of the Gods: Yoga & Beer, GV Brewing Co., 4:30 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Music Jam/Open Mic, Renick Community Ctr., 6 p.m.
Eades Mtn. Boys, Sweet Springs Rescue Bldg., 7 p.m.
One Voice Project & The Change, Hill & Holler, 8 p.m.
Whiskey Victor, The Asylum, 9 p.m.
DJ Night w/ Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 9
Trillium Performing Youth showcase, Lewis Theatre, 3 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.
Monday, April 10
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
On Screen/In Person: States of Grace, Carnegie Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Film: 1984, Lewis Theatre, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12
GVTots Spring Showcase, GVT, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m.
Strum Sum, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.
Thursday, April 13
New River, Irish Pub, 7:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/ Swerv’n Irvin, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.
Friday, April 14
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.
Richard Hefner & the Black Mtn. Bluegrass Boys, Sweet Shoppe, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
Spring League Football, Gbr. Sports Performance Ctr., 1 p.m.
Belt Sander Racing finals, Stuart’s, 1 p.m.
Egg Hunt & Fun Fest, The Greenbrier, 2 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Movie night: Life of Bryan, Gbr. Valley Brewing Co., 6:30 p.m.
DJ Night w/ Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 16
Spring League Football, Gbr. Sports Performance Ctr., 2 p.m.
Easter egg hunt, General Lewis, 2 p.m.
