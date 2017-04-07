Entertainment Calendar – April 7th, 2017

April 8-16

Art Exhibits: Character in Light: Creating the Memorable from the Mundane by Chuck Almarez, Lobby Gallery; Image/Text by David Underwood, Museum Gallery; Creative Youth Art Exhibit, Old Stone Gallery; Carnegie Hall, March 3-April 28

Saturday, April 8

Lewisburg Chocolate Festival, downtown Lewisburg, 11 a.m.

Nectar of the Gods: Yoga & Beer, GV Brewing Co., 4:30 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Music Jam/Open Mic, Renick Community Ctr., 6 p.m.

Eades Mtn. Boys, Sweet Springs Rescue Bldg., 7 p.m.

One Voice Project & The Change, Hill & Holler, 8 p.m.

Whiskey Victor, The Asylum, 9 p.m.

DJ Night w/ Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

Trillium Performing Youth showcase, Lewis Theatre, 3 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.

Monday, April 10

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

On Screen/In Person: States of Grace, Carnegie Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Film: 1984, Lewis Theatre, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

GVTots Spring Showcase, GVT, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m.

Strum Sum, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.

Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 13

New River, Irish Pub, 7:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/ Swerv’n Irvin, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 14

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.

Richard Hefner & the Black Mtn. Bluegrass Boys, Sweet Shoppe, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Spring League Football, Gbr. Sports Performance Ctr., 1 p.m.

Belt Sander Racing finals, Stuart’s, 1 p.m.

Egg Hunt & Fun Fest, The Greenbrier, 2 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Movie night: Life of Bryan, Gbr. Valley Brewing Co., 6:30 p.m.

DJ Night w/ Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Spring League Football, Gbr. Sports Performance Ctr., 2 p.m.

Easter egg hunt, General Lewis, 2 p.m.