Entertainment Calendar – April 22-30

Art Exhibits: Character in Light: Creating the Memorable from the Mundane by Chuck Almarez, Lobby Gallery; Image/Text by David Underwood, Museum Gallery; Creative Youth Art Exhibit, Old Stone Gallery; Carnegie Hall, March 3-April 28

Saturday, April 22

Mutt Strutt Dog Show, State Fairgrounds, 12 p.m.

Met: Live in HD: Eugene Onegin, GVT, 12:55 p.m.

Spring League Football, Gbr. Sports Performance Ctr., 1 p.m.

Science Scavenger Hunt, downtown Lewisburg, 2 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Roller Derby: River Rollers v. Hades Ladies, State Fairgrounds, 6 p.m.

Buddy Allen & the Cheat River Band, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.

Importance of Being Ernest, GVT, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Away, Pocahontas Co. Opera House, 7:30 p.m.

Rob Jones & Johah Carden, The Asylum, 9 p.m.

DJ Night w/ Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 2 p.m.

Spring League Football, Gbr. Sports Performance Ctr., 1 p.m.

DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.

Monday, April 24

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25

Spring League Football, Gbr. Sports Performance Ctr., 1 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

GVTweens Showcase: Snow White, GVT, 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26

Spring League Football, Gbr. Sports Performance Ctr., 1 p.m.

Power of the Purse for United Way, Harmony Ridge Gallery, 6:30 p.m.

Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 27

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

“Importance of Being Ernest,” GVT, 7:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/ Swerv’n Irvin, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.

“Importance of Being Ernest,” GVT, 7:30 p.m.

Rob Jones & Preston Scott, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Gbr. River Race, Marlinton

WV Craft Brew Festival, State Fairgrounds, 2 p.m.

“Importance of Being Ernest,” GVT, 2:30 & 7:30 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Krista Hughes & the Replacements, The Asylum, 9 p.m.

DJ Night w/Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 2 p.m.

The Secret Garden, Pocahontas Co. Opera House, 2 p.m.

GV Chorale Concert, Carnegie Halsl, 2 p.m.

DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.

