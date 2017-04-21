Entertainment Calendar – April 22-30

Art Exhibits: Character in Light: Creating the Memorable from the Mundane by Chuck Almarez, Lobby Gallery; Image/Text by David Underwood, Museum Gallery; Creative Youth Art Exhibit, Old Stone Gallery; Carnegie Hall, March 3-April 28
Saturday, April 22
Mutt Strutt Dog Show, State Fairgrounds, 12 p.m.
Met: Live in HD: Eugene Onegin, GVT, 12:55 p.m.
Spring League Football, Gbr. Sports Performance Ctr., 1 p.m.
Science Scavenger Hunt, downtown Lewisburg, 2 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Roller Derby: River Rollers v. Hades Ladies, State Fairgrounds, 6 p.m.
Buddy Allen & the Cheat River Band, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.
Importance of Being Ernest, GVT, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Away, Pocahontas Co. Opera House, 7:30 p.m.
Rob Jones & Johah Carden, The Asylum, 9 p.m.
DJ Night w/ Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 23
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 2 p.m.
Spring League Football, Gbr. Sports Performance Ctr., 1 p.m.
DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.
Monday, April 24
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
Spring League Football, Gbr. Sports Performance Ctr., 1 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
GVTweens Showcase: Snow White, GVT, 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
Spring League Football, Gbr. Sports Performance Ctr., 1 p.m.
Power of the Purse for United Way, Harmony Ridge Gallery, 6:30 p.m.
Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.
Thursday, April 27
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
“Importance of Being Ernest,” GVT, 7:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/ Swerv’n Irvin, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.
Friday, April 28
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.
“Importance of Being Ernest,” GVT, 7:30 p.m.
Rob Jones & Preston Scott, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
Gbr. River Race, Marlinton
WV Craft Brew Festival, State Fairgrounds, 2 p.m.
“Importance of Being Ernest,” GVT, 2:30 & 7:30 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Krista Hughes & the Replacements, The Asylum, 9 p.m.
DJ Night w/Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 30
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 2 p.m.
The Secret Garden, Pocahontas Co. Opera House, 2 p.m.
GV Chorale Concert, Carnegie Halsl, 2 p.m.
DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.
