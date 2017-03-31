Entertainment Calendar – April 1st, 2017

April 1-9
Art Exhibits: Character in Light: Creating the Memorable from the Mundane by Chuck Almarez, Lobby Gallery; Image/Text by David Underwood, Museum Gallery; Creative Youth Art Exhibit, Old Stone Gallery; Carnegie Hall, March 3-April 28
Saturday, April 1
Belt sander racing, Stuart’s, 1 p.m.
Tap room anniversary party, GV Brewing Co., 2 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Horse Traders, GV Brewing Co., 6 p.m.
The Goodson Boys, GVT, 7:30 p.m.
Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack, Pocahontas Co. Opera House, 7:30 p.m.
The WORX, Stuart’s, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 2
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.
DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.
Monday, April 3
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 4
Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 5
Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.
Thursday, April 6
Karaoke w/ Swerv’n Irvin, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.
Friday, April 7
The Steel Wheels, Carnegie Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Red Tail Wing, Pocahontas Co. Opera House, 7:30 p.m.
Fat Headed Monster, Hill & Holler, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
Lewisburg Chocolate Festival, downtown Lewisburg, 11 a.m.
Nectar of the Gods, GV Brewing Co., 4:30 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Sunday, April 9
Trillium Performing Youth Showcase, Lewis Theatre, 3 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.
DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.
