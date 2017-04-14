Entertainment Calendar – April 15th, 2017

April 15-23

Art Exhibits: Character in Light: Creating the Memorable from the Mundane by Chuck Almarez, Lobby

Gallery; Image/Text by David Underwood, Museum Gallery; Creative Youth Art Exhibit, Old Stone

Gallery; Carnegie Hall, March 3-April 28

Saturday, April 15

Spring League Football, Gbr. Sports Performance Ctr., 1 p.m.

Belt Sander Racing finals, Stuart’s, 1 p.m.

Egg Hunt & Fun Fest, The Greenbrier, 2 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Movie night: “Life of Bryan,” Gbr. Valley Brewing Co., 6:30 p.m.

OJ Night w/ Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Spring League Football, Gbr. Sports Performance Ctr., 2 p.m.

Easter egg hunt, General Lewis, 2 p.m.

Monday, April 17

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19

Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 20

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Pub Quiz, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.

Sensi Trails & OJ Byson, The Asylum, 9 p.m.

Karaoke w/ Swerv’n Irvin, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.

Friday Night ALIVE!, Lewis Theatre, 7 p.m.

“Importance of Being Ernest,” GVT, 7:30 p.m.

Dance Party w/DJ Jennerator, Lewis Theatre, 8:30p.m.

Wyatt Turner, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Met: Live in HD: Eugene Onegin, GVT, 12:55 p.m.

Spring League Football, Gbr. Sports Performance Ctr., 1 p.m.

Science Scavenger Hunt, downtown Lewisburg, 2 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Roller Derby: River Rollers v. Hades Ladies, State Fairgrounds, 6 p.m.

“Importance of Being Ernest,” GVT, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Away, Pocahontas Co. Opera House, 7:30p.m.

Rob Jones & Johah Carden, The Asylum, 9 p.m.

DJ Night w/ Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 2 p.m.

Spring League Football, Gbr. Sports Performance Ctr., 2 p.m.

DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.

