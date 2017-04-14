Entertainment Calendar – April 15th, 2017

April 15-23
Art Exhibits: Character in Light: Creating the Memorable from the Mundane by Chuck Almarez, Lobby
Gallery; Image/Text by David Underwood, Museum Gallery; Creative Youth Art Exhibit, Old Stone
Gallery; Carnegie Hall, March 3-April 28
Saturday, April 15
Spring League Football, Gbr. Sports Performance Ctr., 1 p.m.
Belt Sander Racing finals, Stuart’s, 1 p.m.
Egg Hunt & Fun Fest, The Greenbrier, 2 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Movie night: “Life of Bryan,” Gbr. Valley Brewing Co., 6:30 p.m.
OJ Night w/ Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 16
Spring League Football, Gbr. Sports Performance Ctr., 2 p.m.
Easter egg hunt, General Lewis, 2 p.m.
Monday, April 17
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19
Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Pub Quiz, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.
Sensi Trails & OJ Byson, The Asylum, 9 p.m.
Karaoke w/ Swerv’n Irvin, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.
Friday, April 21
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.
Friday Night ALIVE!, Lewis Theatre, 7 p.m.
“Importance of Being Ernest,” GVT, 7:30 p.m.
Dance Party w/DJ Jennerator, Lewis Theatre, 8:30p.m.
Wyatt Turner, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Met: Live in HD: Eugene Onegin, GVT, 12:55 p.m.
Spring League Football, Gbr. Sports Performance Ctr., 1 p.m.
Science Scavenger Hunt, downtown Lewisburg, 2 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Roller Derby: River Rollers v. Hades Ladies, State Fairgrounds, 6 p.m.
“Importance of Being Ernest,” GVT, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Away, Pocahontas Co. Opera House, 7:30p.m.
Rob Jones & Johah Carden, The Asylum, 9 p.m.
DJ Night w/ Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 23
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 2 p.m.
Spring League Football, Gbr. Sports Performance Ctr., 2 p.m.
DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.
