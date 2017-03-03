Entertainment Calendar – March 4th, 2017

March 4-12
Art Exhibits: Character in Light: Creating the Memorable from the Mundane by Chuck Almarez, Lobby Gallery; Image/Text by David Underwood, Museum Gallery; Creative Youth Art Exhibit, Old Stone Gallery; Carnegie Hall, March 3-April 28
Saturday, March 4
Belt sander racing, Stuart’s, 1 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Union Sound Treaty, GV Brewing Co., 6 p.m.
DJ Night w/Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 5
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.
DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.
Monday, March 6
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.
A Little Dancing, St. James Episcopal Church, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8
Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
Creative Youth Art Exhibit opening, Carnegie Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Trillium’s Breaking Boundaries, Lewis Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
Karaoke w/ Swerv’n Irvin, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.
Friday, March 10
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Fireside Friday w/ Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.
Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars, Carnegie Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Trillium’s Breaking Boundaries, Lewis Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
MET Live in HD: La Traviata, GVT, 12:55 p.m.
Polar Bear Plunge, Island Park, 1 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Trillium’s Breaking Boundaries, Lewis Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
DJ Night w/Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 12
Trillium’s Breaking Boundaries, Lewis Theatre, 3 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.
DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.
