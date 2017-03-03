Entertainment Calendar – March 4th, 2017

March 4-12

Art Exhibits: Character in Light: Creating the Memorable from the Mundane by Chuck Almarez, Lobby Gallery; Image/Text by David Underwood, Museum Gallery; Creative Youth Art Exhibit, Old Stone Gallery; Carnegie Hall, March 3-April 28

Saturday, March 4

Belt sander racing, Stuart’s, 1 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Union Sound Treaty, GV Brewing Co., 6 p.m.

DJ Night w/Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.

DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.

Monday, March 6

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.

A Little Dancing, St. James Episcopal Church, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

Creative Youth Art Exhibit opening, Carnegie Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Trillium’s Breaking Boundaries, Lewis Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/ Swerv’n Irvin, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Fireside Friday w/ Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.

Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars, Carnegie Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Trillium’s Breaking Boundaries, Lewis Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

MET Live in HD: La Traviata, GVT, 12:55 p.m.

Polar Bear Plunge, Island Park, 1 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Trillium’s Breaking Boundaries, Lewis Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

DJ Night w/Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

Trillium’s Breaking Boundaries, Lewis Theatre, 3 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.

DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.

