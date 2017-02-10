Entertainment Calendar

Feb. 11-19

Art Exhibits: Music of the Coalfields, Lobby Gallery; We are the Music Makers, Museum Gallery; “Simple Realism in Watercolor” by John Coffey, Old Stone Room; Carnegie Hall, Jan. 5-Feb. 24

Saturday, Feb. 11

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

DJ Night w/Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.

DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.

Ladies Night, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jeanne & Jim, Irish Pub, 6 p.m.

Pickin’ Inside, Stella’s, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Film: “The Winding Stream,” Carnegie Hall, 7 p.m.

Pub Quiz, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/ Swerv’n Irvin, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Fireside Friday w/ Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.

Friday Night Alive! Lewis Theatre, 7 p.m.

DJ Dance Party, Lewis Theatre, 8:30 p.m.

The Boatmen, The Asylum, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Greenbrier Humane Society fundraiser, Stuart’s, 1 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Free movie: Monty Python’s “Search for the Holy Grail,” GV Brewing Co., 6:30 p.m.

Opry Night w/ Sugar Run & Stony Bottom Bluegrass, Pocahontas Co. Opera House, 7:30 p.m.

Black King Coal, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.

J-Stout & the Mix, The Asylum, 9 p.m.

DJ Night w/Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.

DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.

