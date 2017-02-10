Feb. 11-19
Art Exhibits: Music of the Coalfields, Lobby Gallery; We are the Music Makers, Museum Gallery; “Simple Realism in Watercolor” by John Coffey, Old Stone Room; Carnegie Hall, Jan. 5-Feb. 24
Saturday, Feb. 11
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
DJ Night w/Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 12
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.
DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 13
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.
Ladies Night, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jeanne & Jim, Irish Pub, 6 p.m.
Pickin’ Inside, Stella’s, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Film: “The Winding Stream,” Carnegie Hall, 7 p.m.
Pub Quiz, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/ Swerv’n Irvin, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Fireside Friday w/ Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.
Friday Night Alive! Lewis Theatre, 7 p.m.
DJ Dance Party, Lewis Theatre, 8:30 p.m.
The Boatmen, The Asylum, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Greenbrier Humane Society fundraiser, Stuart’s, 1 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Free movie: Monty Python’s “Search for the Holy Grail,” GV Brewing Co., 6:30 p.m.
Opry Night w/ Sugar Run & Stony Bottom Bluegrass, Pocahontas Co. Opera House, 7:30 p.m.
Black King Coal, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.
J-Stout & the Mix, The Asylum, 9 p.m.
DJ Night w/Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.
DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.
To submit information to Mountain Messenger’s Entertainment Calendar, email Sarah Mansheim at news@mountainmessenger.com. Information should be submitted two weeks in advance.