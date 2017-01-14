Entertainment Calendar
Jan. 14-22
Art Exhibits: Music of the Coalfields, Lobby Gallery; We are the Music Makers, Museum Gallery; “Simple Realism in Watercolor” by John Coffey, Old Stone Room; Carnegie Hall, Jan. 5-Feb. 24
Saturday, Jan. 14
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Open mic night, Renick Community Ctr., 6 p.m.
Film: Loving, Lewis Theatre, 7 p.m.
DJ Night w/ Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.
Cowboy Will’s DJ Pajama Party, Stuart’s, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.
Film: Loving, Lewis Theatre, 4 p.m.
DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 16
MLK Day march and celebration, march on Washington St. 11 a.m., followed by luncheon at LUMC
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Film: Loving, Lewis Theatre, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Salsa 101, Hill & Holler, 7 p.m.
Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.
Open mic night, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Pickin’ Inside, Stella’s, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jeanne and Jim, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Great food, great beer, pairing event, French Goat, 6:30 p.m.
Dan Freeman w/Nathan Seldomridge, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.
Karaoke w/ Swerv’n Irvin, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Fireside Friday w/ Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.
Little Jimmy Dickens Tribute, Carnegie Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Jonah Carden, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.