Entertainment Calendar

Jan. 14-22

Art Exhibits: Music of the Coalfields, Lobby Gallery; We are the Music Makers, Museum Gallery; “Simple Realism in Watercolor” by John Coffey, Old Stone Room; Carnegie Hall, Jan. 5-Feb. 24

Saturday, Jan. 14

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Open mic night, Renick Community Ctr., 6 p.m.

Film: Loving, Lewis Theatre, 7 p.m.

DJ Night w/ Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.

Cowboy Will’s DJ Pajama Party, Stuart’s, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.

Film: Loving, Lewis Theatre, 4 p.m.

DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 16

MLK Day march and celebration, march on Washington St. 11 a.m., followed by luncheon at LUMC

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Film: Loving, Lewis Theatre, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Salsa 101, Hill & Holler, 7 p.m.

Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.

Open mic night, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Pickin’ Inside, Stella’s, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jeanne and Jim, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Great food, great beer, pairing event, French Goat, 6:30 p.m.

Dan Freeman w/Nathan Seldomridge, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/ Swerv’n Irvin, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Fireside Friday w/ Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.

Little Jimmy Dickens Tribute, Carnegie Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Jonah Carden, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.