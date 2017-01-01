Entertainment Calendar
Dec. 31-Jan. 8
Art Exhibits: Music of the Coalfields, Lobby Gallery; We are the Music Makers, Museum Gallery; “Simple Realism in Watercolor” by John Coffey, Old Stone Room; Carnegie Hall, Jan. 5-Feb. 24
Monday, Jan. 2
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Salsa 101, Hill & Holler, 7 p.m.
Open mic night, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Pickin’ Inside, Stella’s, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Wednesday w/Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Karaoke w/ Swerv’n Irvin, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Fireside Friday w/ Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
2nd Annual Chili Cook-off, GV Brewing Co., 6 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.
DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.
