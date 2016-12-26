Union-Eloise Neely Atkins, 88, formerly of Pipestem, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at The Brier in Ronceverte.

Born Nov. 11, 1928, in Pipestem, she was the daughter of the late Homer H. Neely and Eva Elizabeth Ellison Neely.

She was a retired educator having taught Music, English and Special Education at Forest Hill High School and Gap Mills High School in Monroe County and Hinton High School.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mason O. Atkins; and two sisters, Madeline Neely Brown and Genevieve Neely McNeer.

Survivors include two children, Ella Atkins and husband Deano Smith of Ann Arbor, MI and Eva Atkins Hutchens and husband Mark of Charlotte, NC; three grandchildren, Lucas, Alan and Stuart Atkins Smith all of Ann Arbor, MI.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, from the Burns Wornal Chapel of the Memorial Funeral Directory on the Athens Road in Princeton with Pastor Dallas Peyton, Jr., officiating.

Burial will follow in the Ellison Cemetery at Pipestem.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Friends may visit with the family Monday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1111 Lee Street, East, Charleston, WV 25301.

