Fairlea-Eleanora Sharp Lewis was born in Raymond City, Putnam County, WV, on Aug. 4, 1917. She was the daughter (one of 15 children) born to Jessie Lee and Myrtle Hanna Sharp. She peacefully departed this life on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, following a one day stay at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

The matriarch of our family, Eleanora “Mama” married Johnny Lewis on Aug. 4, 1938, and had 10 children. She was a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church and was a domestic worker in Greenbrier County for many years before retiring from St. Anthony’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Myrtle; her husband, Johnny; and two of her 10 children, William Eugene Lewis and Walter Wayne Lewis.

Survivors include: brother, Theodore (Alice) Sharp of White Sulphur Springs; sister, Dorothy White of Lynchburg, VA; eight children, Geneva (Leon) White of Las Vegas, NV, Ruby Kelly of Southfield, MI, John (Janice) Lewis of Tucson, AZ, Davis (Wanda) Lewis of Lewisburg, Lydia Chams of Lewisburg, Wanda Stewart of Williamsburg, VA, Teresa (William) Pack of Lewisburg and James (Sherri) Lewis of Puyallup, WA; 26 grandchildren; more than 40 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends left to mourn her loss.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, with Rev. Greg Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Rosewood Cemetery in Lewisburg.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

