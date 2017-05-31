Lewisburg-Edward Ross Tuckwiller, 65, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center following a sudden illness.

Ed was born Oct. 1, 1951, in Ronceverte, the son of the late David Eugene and Grace Anne Keyser Tuckwiller.

Ed’s life revolved around family, friends and the farm. He was a lifetime member of Calvary United Methodist Church and the American Angus Association. He was a graduate of the WVU animal science program, and worked all his life in the agriculture industry most recently working at Boone Tractor and with the family farm “Lone Oak, LLC.” He was on the board for the Greenbrier County Youth Camp, was a State Fair of West Virginia Member, supporter of the 4-H and FFA programs and was a coach for youth athletics for many years. He was also a lifetime Mountaineer fan.

Surviving Ed are his wife, Sandra S. Tuckwiller; sons, David L. Tuckwiller and wife Laura and Edward R. Tuckwiller II and wife Jenny; daughter, Kelly Tuckwiller Collins and husband Zachary; grandkids, Edward Phillip Tuckwiller, Maria Grace Tuckwiller and Kacey Louise Collins; siblings, Alice Carol Tuckwiller, Ellen Bell, Meg Munton (John) and Robert Tuckwiller (Janet).

Memorial services will be held Friday, June 2, at 11 a.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church near Lewisburg with Rev. Ron Miller officiating. The family will receive family and friends Thursday, June 1, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes that memorial contributions be made to the Edward R. Tuckwiller Scholarship (for students wishing to pursue careers in the trade or agriculture industry), c/o Premier Bank, 1085 Washington Street East, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

