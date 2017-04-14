East softball wins doubleheader

On Monday evening, Greenbrier East’s softball team won both games of a doubleheader against visiting Allegheny High School, 8-0 and 3-2. Haylee Shires pitched the opener, shutting down the Mountaineers’ scoring.

East scored two runs in the first inning, by Shires and Shayla Fry, then exploded for six more in the second inning, scoring Callie Honaker, Gabby Mills, Abby Mullins, Olivia Ambler, Fry for her second run, and McKenzie Little.

Little’s score was a home run over the left-center fence with the bases loaded, accounting for four of the inning’s six runs.

East loaded the bases again in the third inning, but two batters then flied out to end the inning. After batting in the bottom of the fourth inning, Allegheny batted in the top of the fifth, and then the game was called over because of the run differential.

In the second game of the doubleheader, East went three up, three down in the first and second innings, before Abby Mullins got on base in the third, and was advanced until she scored the first run. Little and Emilee Vance scored in the fifth inning to give East a total of three runs. Allegheny scored one run in the fourth and another the following inning, but it was not enough to overtake East. Hallee Richmond pitched for East.

East’s softball team will participate in tournaments in St. Albans, Myrtle Beach, SC, and in Moorefield, before playing their next home game Monday, Apr. 24, against South Charleston.