East softball over Princeton, 16-0

Greenbrier East defeated Princeton in the first round of sectional play Monday, deluging the visitors with run-filled innings until the game mercifully ended after five.

Princeton struggled on both offense and defense, seeing twenty batters in the five innings, and committing several errors in the field. East had 33 batters come to the plate in its five innings. East’s scoring came mostly in the second and fourth innings. They scored two in the first, six in the second, one in the third, and seven in the fourth, to total their sixteen runs. Haylee Shires pitched the first half of the game, and Callie Honaker took over for the rest, in order to keep Shires both limber enough and rested enough to continue pitching well in sectional and regional play.

Olivia Ambler and Shayla Fry both had three runs scored, to lead East’s offense. No East batter struck out during the game.