East Girls End Season Against South Charleston

Greenbrier East’s Lady Spartans finished a strong season against South Charleston Tuesday evening, losing one step shy of the state playoffs, 58-41. South Charleston was quick and athletic, with excellent ball handling to counter East’s best asset, their full-court press.

East’s two seniors led the way in scoring, Katie Wilmer putting up 15, and Piper Nunley, 11. Kiara Smith, the Spartans’ floor leader, was held to four points, and fouled out in the second half with quite a bit of time remaining. She did have six assists.

Most of the damage occurred in the second half, with South Charleston beginning the quarter up by four points, and finishing the quarter up by 15. That lead held up in the second half, sometimes being cut to 12, sometimes increasing to 21. When South Charleston would break East’s press, they would drive for fast break layups, usually dishing the ball at the last moment to a teammate running toward the basket. Those quick points were more than enough to counter anything East was doing at the other end of the floor.

East hit a couple of threes in the first quarter, but couldn’t find the range in the second quarter, which contributed to the low point total. In the second half the game played out evenly, East losing the third quarter by only two points, and the two teams scoring the same number of points in the fourth quarter.

Aaliyah Dunham led South Charleston with 27 points. Her ball-handling ability was phenomenal. She played every second of the game, never coming out for a rest. Piper Nunley connected on nine of 12 free throws.

Both teams finished the game with a 20-5 record. East is finished for the season; South Charleston advances to the state tournament in Charleston.