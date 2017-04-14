Earning to Live, Living to Serve

84

 


(Photo by Elizabeth LaRue)

Students from Greenbrier County FFA and 4-H and Monroe County FFA wait patiently during the Greenbrier and Monroe County FFA and 4-H Ham, Bacon and Egg Sale held Mar. 31 at the State Fair of West Virginia Fairgrounds.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR